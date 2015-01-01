Abstract

With the development of society and the improvement of people's material level, more and more people like to travel by airplane. If we can predict the passenger flow of an airline in advance, it can be used as an important decision-making basis for its flight route planning, crew scheduling planning and ticket price formulation in the process of management and operation. However, due to the high complexity of aviation network, the existing traffic prediction methods generally have the problem of low prediction accuracy. In order to overcome this problem, this paper makes full use of graph convolutional neural network and long-short memory network to construct a prediction system with short-term prediction ability. Specifically, this paper uses the graph convolutional neural network as a feature extraction tool to extract the key features of air traffic data, and solves the problem of long term and short term dependence between data through the long term memory network, then we build a high-precision air traffic prediction system based on it. Finally, we design a comparison experiment to compare the algorithm with the traditional algorithms. The results show that the algorithm we proposed in this paper has a higher accuracy in air flow prediction according to the lower loss function value.

