Citation
Korn L, Billig M, Zukerman G. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 760415.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
34955981
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: We examined how community type, residence attachment, and religiosity contribute to resilience to depressive symptoms, psychosomatic complaints, residential stress, and avoidance behavior among students exposed to terror.
Language: en
Keywords
depression symptoms; psychosomatic symptoms; religion; residence attachment; terror event exposure; undergraduate students