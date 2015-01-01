|
Citation
|
Archibong V, Usman IM, Kasozi KI, Aigbogun EOJ, Josiah I, Monima AL, Ssebuufu R, Chekwech G, Terkimbi SD, Owoisinke O, Mbiydzenyuy NE, Adeoye A, Aruwa JO, Afodun AM, Odoma S, Ssempijja F, Ayikobua ET, Ayuba JT, Nankya V, Onongha C, Henry S, Matama K, Yusuf H, Nalugo H, MacLeod E, Welburn SC. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: e590458.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34956994
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Low-income earners are particularly vulnerable to mental health, consequence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions, due to a temporary or permanent loss of income and livelihood, coupled with government-enforced measures of social distancing. This study evaluates the mental health status among low-income earners in southwestern Uganda during the first total COVID-19 lockdown in Uganda.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19 hits poor harder; COVID-19 outcomes; COVID-19 response in Africa; hunger and COVID-19; psychosocial impacts of COVID-19; socio-economic impacts of COVID-19; women dangers in COVID-19