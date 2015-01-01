SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Archibong V, Usman IM, Kasozi KI, Aigbogun EOJ, Josiah I, Monima AL, Ssebuufu R, Chekwech G, Terkimbi SD, Owoisinke O, Mbiydzenyuy NE, Adeoye A, Aruwa JO, Afodun AM, Odoma S, Ssempijja F, Ayikobua ET, Ayuba JT, Nankya V, Onongha C, Henry S, Matama K, Yusuf H, Nalugo H, MacLeod E, Welburn SC. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: e590458.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2021.590458

PMID

34956994

PMCID

PMC8695878

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low-income earners are particularly vulnerable to mental health, consequence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions, due to a temporary or permanent loss of income and livelihood, coupled with government-enforced measures of social distancing. This study evaluates the mental health status among low-income earners in southwestern Uganda during the first total COVID-19 lockdown in Uganda.

METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive study was undertaken amongst earners whose income falls below the poverty threshold. Two hundred and fifty-three (n = 253) male and female low-income earners between the ages of 18 and 60 years of age were recruited to the study. Modified generalized anxiety disorder (GAD-7), Spielberger's State-Trait Anger Expression Inventory-2 (STAXI-2), and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) tools as appropriate were used to assess anxiety, anger, and depression respectively among our respondents.

RESULTS: Severe anxiety (68.8%) followed by moderate depression (60.5%) and moderate anger (56.9%) were the most common mental health challenges experienced by low-income earners in Bushenyi district. Awareness of mental healthcare increased with the age of respondents in both males and females. A linear relationship was observed with age and depression (r = 0.154, P = 0.014) while positive correlations were observed between anxiety and anger (r = 0.254, P < 0.001); anxiety and depression (r = 0.153, P = 0.015) and anger and depression (r = 0.153, P = 0.015).

CONCLUSION: The study shows the importance of mental health awareness in low resource settings during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Females were identified as persons at risk to mental depression, while anger was highest amongst young males.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 hits poor harder; COVID-19 outcomes; COVID-19 response in Africa; hunger and COVID-19; psychosocial impacts of COVID-19; socio-economic impacts of COVID-19; women dangers in COVID-19

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print