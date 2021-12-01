SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bellizzi S, Molek K. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Gynecol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpag.2021.12.008

34958927

Gender-based violence (GBV) represents a severe human rights violation rooted in harmful gender norms and discriminatory cultural beliefs and attitudes. GBV is of critical concern for migrant women and girls due to the lack of safe and regular migration pathways, inadequate access to services and information, as well as, language barriers and limited work and educational opportunities.


refugees; Gender-based violence; migrants

