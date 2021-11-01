Abstract

Nearly all domestic violence (DV)-related injuries are maxillofacial injuries, including fractures and facial lacerations. These injuries are primarily zygomatic, mandibular, orbital floor, and nasal fractures. Consequently, surgeons who perform facial reconstruction after trauma are often involved in the care and repair of these injuries.



The national average of reported DV increased by 8.1% throughout the United States during the Stay At Home (SAH) mandate between March and May of 2020.Since the end of SAH orders, hospitals have seen a concerning trend of 33-36.1% increases in maxillofacial injuries related to intimate partner violence (IPV). In a recent study, Gosangi et al. found that radiologists in Boston diagnosed patients with more severe DV-related injuries in 2020 than years prior. Additionally, the incidence of high-risk abuse was two times greater in 2020 than in previous years.



Programs like Face to Face (FTF) serve to match surgeons who have the training and interest to manage DV-related facial injuries with victims in need of these services. While some patients present to an emergency department or doctor's office upon initial injury, many DV survivors suffer years of repetitive injury without seeking medical attention. Although these victims have lacerations or fractures that heal without intervention, they often do not heal properly and cause deformity. FTF provides secondary care in the form of pro-bono facial reconstructive surgery to survivors of DV who remain with cosmetic or functional deformities years after their primary incident.



With the assistance of FTF, our study accessed national data to provide an assessment of facial reconstructive surgery utilization shortly before and during the pandemic. The aim of this study was to investigate the trends in survivor presentations to the FTF program so that surgeons may better understand and prepare for the care of this vulnerable population...

