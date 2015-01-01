|
Bukhari RA, Kinney AR, Edelstein J, Malcolm MP. Occup. Ther. Health Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34955087
A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted on 435 adults with TBI who received occupational therapy services in an acute care trauma center hospital. Outcome measures were (1) occupational therapy utilization based on billed minutes of occupational therapy evaluation and treatment (low vs. high); (2) Activity Measure for Post-Acute Care (AM-PAC) "6-Clicks" to assess activities of daily living level of assistance; and (3) Discharge disposition (community vs. institution). Community discharge included home and supported living facilities. Institutional discharge involved long term care, rehabilitation facility, short term hospital, and skilled nursing facility.
Language: en
rehabilitation; Acute care; health services research; occupational therapy