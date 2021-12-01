|
Citation
|
Decombe L, Henry A, Decombe R, Tir M, Doé de Maindreville A, Galland Hairabedian L, Kaladjian A, Raucher-Chéné D. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 2021; 95: 18-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34959046
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Among the cognitive domains impaired in Parkinson's disease (PD), social cognition has received particular attention in recent years. Nevertheless, attributional bias, a social-cognitive subdomain, has not yet been studied in this population, despite its potential relationship with neuropsychiatric symptoms, and despite the possibility that deep-brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus, an effective treatment for disabling motor symptoms, worsens cognitive impairment. The present study therefore compared the attributional bias of patients with PD (stimulated and nonstimulated subgroups) with that of controls. It also explored the potential correlations between patients' attributional bias and their clinical scores.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attributional style; Deep brain stimulation; Parkinson disease; Social cognition; Subthalamic nucleus