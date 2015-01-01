|
Citation
|
Green A, MacLean R, Charles K. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2020; 167: e110247.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Theoretical understanding of gender differences in narcissistic presentation is underdeveloped due to an overrepresentation of males in the narcissism literature. This study investigated gender differences in manifestations of grandiose and vulnerable narcissism within the context of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). Participants (N = 328; 176 females) recruited from the normal population completed scales for grandiose and vulnerable narcissism, and physical/sexual and psychological abuse. Multivariate regression analyses were conducted to investigate gender differences in narcissism and predictions for perpetration of IPV in each gender.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender; Grandiose and vulnerable narcissism; Narcissism; Partner violence