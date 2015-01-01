Abstract

The cause of death statistics is an elementary basis for determining important indicators such as death rates, years of life lost, and avoidable deaths as well as their changes over time. The results are used in epidemiological and medical research and provide important recommendations for prevention programs and for health policy in general.This article first gives an overview of the history, legal basis, and methodology of the cause of death statistics in Germany. This is followed by the presentation of the data on suicides in Germany with a focus on the year 2019. These data are mapped based on the characteristics of age, gender, region, and method of suicide. Comparisons with older data available since 1980 are made. The outlook gives an overview of the further development of the cause of death statistics, the reasons for current weaknesses in the data collection process, and possible solutions.

Language: de