Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study was to explore the roles of personality characteristics of different genders and analyze the risk factors of quality of life (QOL) analysis in suicide among depressive patients.



METHODS: One hundred and eighty-six depressive patients from January 2018 to March 2019 in the Department of Psychiatry of our hospital were enrolled and divided into Groups A and B considering whether they had a suicidal tendency or not. Among them, 90 in Group A had a suicidal tendency and consisted of 42 males and 48 females, while 96 in Group B had no suicidal tendency and consisted of 44 males and 52 females. Forward and backward selection and then backward selection were performed on all the variables of gender characteristic factors and QOL factors that may cause suicide, on which stepwise regression was finally conducted. Next, univariate logistic regression analysis was first performed to select important variables from the related risk factors that may cause suicide, and then, the multivariate logistic regression model was used to select important independent risk factors.



RESULTS and Conclusion. The age of onset, degree of anxiety, moral support, positive mental attitude, and family independence were the independent risk factors that may cause a suicidal tendency for male depressive patients. The age of onset, degree of anxiety, negative life events, moral support, positive mental attitude, family intimacy, psychoticism, and neuroticism were the independent risk factors for female depressive patients. Physiological function, role physical, bodily pain, social function, and emotional role in QOL may be the independent risk factors for a suicidal tendency.

Language: en