Marini K, Mahlknecht P, Schorr O, Baumgartner M, De Marzi R, Raccagni C, Kiechl S, Rungger G, Stockner H, Willeit P, Willeit J, Poewe W, Seppi K. Gerontology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)

DOI

10.1159/000520959

PMID

34963115

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recurrent falls represent a major source of serious adverse health outcomes in the general older population. Gait impairment has been linked to recurrent falls, but there are only limited long-term data on this association.

OBJECTIVES: The objective of the study was to investigate the association of gait disorders (GDs) and gait tests with future falls in an existing longitudinal population-based cohort.

METHOD: The study was performed in participants of the Bruneck Study cohort 2010 aged 60-97 years, with prospective 5-year follow-up. At baseline, participants underwent a clinical gait assessment (to determine neurological and non-neurological GDs according to an established classification) and were also evaluated by quantitative and semiquantitative gait tests (Hauser Index, Tinetti balance and gait test, and gait speed). Logistic regression analysis adjusted for age and sex was used to determine the relationship of baseline variables with incident recurrent falls at 5-year follow-up.

RESULTS: Of 328 included participants, 22 (6.7%) reported recurrent falls at follow-up. Baseline presence of GDs was associated with recurrent falls at follow-up (odds ratio [OR] 4.2; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.6-11.1; p = 0.004), and this effect was largely driven by neurological GDs (OR 5.5; 95% CI 1.7-17.4; p = 0.004). All 3 simple gait tests were predictive for incident falls (Hauser Index, p = 0.002; Tinetti test, p = 0.006; and gait speed, p < 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: Clinical assessment of GDs and gait tests both had independent significant predictive value for recurrent falls over a 5-year follow-up period. This highlights the potential of such assessments for early fall risk screening and timely implementation of fall-preventive measures.


Language: en

Keywords

Falls; Gait tests; Longitudinal study; Neurological gait disorder; Population-based

