Fang X, Yu C, He F. Heart Surg. Forum 2021; 24(6): E1049-E1051.

(Copyright © 2021, Forum Multimedia Publishing)

10.1532/hsf.4201

34962470

We report the case of a patient with injuries to multiple organs as a result of attempted suicide with a nail gun. The patient shot 12 nails into his chest, causing damage to multiple organs, including the heart, lungs, and stomach. With timely emergency surgery, we successfully removed all the nails, and the patient was discharged from the hospital two weeks after surgery.


