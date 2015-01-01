Abstract

The current pandemic of Severe Acute Syndrome (SAR-CoV-2) is a public health problem with implications for mental health. The study aimed to determine the prevalence of suicide risk and its association with fatalism and emotional regulation during SARS-CoV-2 in Colombia's adult population. A cross-sectional study was designed, an online format was used, which evaluated sociodemographic variables, CES-D-SI, the Fatalism Questionnaire against COVID-19, and the Emotional Regulation Scale. 435 Colombian adults participated, aged between 18 and 79 years. A prevalence of suicide risk was found in 5.3%, and it was associated with the interaction between living in rural area and less education (OR = 5.60, 95%CI 1.28-24.53), emotional dysregulation (OR = 3.54, 95%CI 1.77-7.09), and fatalistic beliefs (OR = 3.09, 95%CI 1.53-6.27). 5.3% of the population presented an elevated suicide risk. It was associated with less education, rural areas, fatalistic beliefs, and emotional dysregulation in the Colombian population during mandatory confinement due to SAR-CoV-2.

