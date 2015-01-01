|
Citation
Canal-Rivero M, Silva C, Obiols-Llandrich JE, García-Bernal C, García-Sanchez C, Bustos-Cardona T, Joiner TE, Crespo-Facorro B, Ruiz-Veguilla M. Psychopathology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
DOI
PMID
34963119
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal ideation (SI) represents one of the most prominent predictors of suicidal behavior (SB). The Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ) was developed from the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (ITS) to assess the 2 core drivers of SI proposed by the theory. Despite the relevance of suicide-related ideations and ITS, there is a lack of psychometric measures validated in clinical Spanish population that adequately evaluate SI components of ITS. Thus, the main aim of the study was to validate INQ-10 in a Spanish clinical sample including the genuine cultural and linguistic characteristics of European Spanish.
Language: en
Keywords
Validation; Interpersonal needs questionnaire; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Suicidal behavior; Suicide ideation