Abstract

BACKGROUND: The growth of the number of vehicles in traffic has led to an exponential increase in the number of road accidents with many negative consequences, such as loss of lives and pollution.



METHODS: This article focuses on using a new technology in automotive electronics by equipping a semi-autonomous vehicle with a complex sensor structure that is able to provide centralized information regarding the physiological signals (Electro encephalogram-EEG, electrocardiogram-ECG) of the driver/passengers and their location along with indoor temperature changes, employing the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Thus, transforming the vehicle into a mobile sensor connected to the internet will help highlight and create a new perspective on the cognitive and physiological conditions of passengers, which is useful for specific applications, such as health management and a more effective intervention in case of road accidents. These sensor structures mounted in vehicles will allow for a higher detection rate of potential dangers in real time. The approach uses detection, recording, and transmission of relevant health information in the event of an incident as support for e-Call or other emergency services, including telemedicine.



RESULTS: The novelty of the research is based on the design of specialized non-invasive sensors for the acquisition of EEG and ECG signals installed in the headrest and backrest of car seats, on the algorithms used for data analysis and fusion, but also on the implementation of an IoT temperature measurement system in several points that simultaneously uses sensors based on MEMS technology. The solution can also be integrated with an e-Call system for telemedicine emergency assistance.



CONCLUSION: The research presents both positive and negative results of field experiments, with possible further developments. In this context, the solution has been developed based on state-of-the-art technical devices, methods, and technologies for monitoring vital functions of the driver/passengers (degree of fatigue, cognitive state, heart rate, blood pressure). The purpose is to reduce the risk of accidents for semi-autonomous vehicles and to also monitor the condition of passengers in the case of autonomous vehicles for providing first aid in a timely manner. Reported abnormal values of vital parameters (critical situations) will allow interveneing in a timely manner, saving the patient's life, with the support of the e-Call system.

Language: en