Abstract

Connected vehicle (CV) technologies are changing the form of traditional traffic models. In the CV driving environment, abundant and accurate information is available to vehicles, promoting the development of control strategies and models. Under these circumstances, this paper proposes a bidirectional vehicles information structure (BDVIS) by making use of the acceleration information of one preceding vehicle and one following vehicle to improve the car-following models. Then, we deduced the derived multiple vehicles information structure (DMVIS), including historical movement information of multiple vehicles, without the acceleration information. Next, the paper embeds the four kinds of basic car-following models into the framework to investigate the stability condition of two structures under the small perturbation of traffic flow and explored traffic response properties with different proportions of forward-looking or backward-looking terms. Under the open boundary condition, simulations on a single lane are conducted to validate the theoretical analysis. The results indicated that BDVIS and the DMVIS perform better than the original car-following model in improving the traffic flow stability, but that they have their own advantages for differently positioned vehicles in the platoon. Moreover, increasing the proportions of the preceding and following vehicles presents a benefit to stability, but if traffic is stable, an increase in any of the parameters would extend the influence time, which reveals that neither β(1) or β(2) is the biggest the best for the traffic.

