Abstract

BACKGROUND: The leading cause of death among people under 45 years of age is trauma. However, there is little information from the last 10 years on the exact causes of death of seriously injured people after hospital admission in Germany. The aim of the study is to evaluate the data of a level I trauma centre from the last 10 years. The reliability of the data, frequency of the causes of death and correlations with the mechanism of injury as well as the confirmability of the data in the TraumaRegister DGU are to be investigated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The University Hospital Jena data were analysed for 203 deceased trauma patients from accidental death between 2007 and 2017.



RESULTS: A clear determination of the cause of death is possible in about 85% of cases on the basis of hospital data. The most frequent cause of death of severely injured patients after admission to the hospital is traumatic brain injury (59.6%), followed by organ failure (17%), haemorrhage (14%) and other causes of death (9.4%). Verification using data from the TraumaRegister DGU is possible. There is a clear correlation between mechanism of injury and cause of death.



CONCLUSIONS: The cause of death is very often a subjective assessment of the recording doctor. In particular, there are difficulties with patients who die in the resuscitation room before further diagnosis. The most frequent cause of death today is traumatic brain injury.



For future evaluations, the new information in the TraumaRegister DGU is helpful because the cause of death can only be partially derived from other registry data. The correlation between the type of accident and the cause of death could be used for preventive measures.

Language: de