Abstract

The current study analyzes the relationship between workplace bullying (self-reported experience of being a target and perpetration of bullying behaviors), Big Five and Dark Tetrad personality traits. The sample comprised 613 employees (54% female) from different Spanish organizations. Hierarchical regression analyses showed that neuroticism and Machiavellianism were positively related to being a target to bullying-related behaviors, whereas narcissism was negatively related. In the case of perpetrators, narcissism and sadism were positively, and agreeableness negatively related to workplace bullying behaviors. We conclude that personality traits are different in targets and perpetrators and should always be considered when investigating workplace bullying.

