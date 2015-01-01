Abstract

In the present studies we examined how individual differences in general approach and avoidance motivation, romantic victimization and approach and avoidance relationship goals predicted romantic relational aggression. Two studies (N = 331) including participants involved in romantic relationships provided evidence that general avoidance motivation (Fight-flight-freeze system) and romantic victimization positively predicted relationally aggressive behavior toward a romantic partner. Approach relationship goals were a negative predictor of romantic relational aggression. The results suggest that general avoidance motivation and romantic victimization are risk factors, while the approach relationship goals are a protective factor in the study of romantic relational aggression.

Language: en