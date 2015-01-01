Abstract

Previous research suggests that the association of psychopathic and borderline traits increases overall psychopathology (e.g., depression, anxiety, emotional distress, impulsivity, and aggressive behavior). This study aimed to investigate self- and other-directed aggression in personality profiles characterized by different levels of psychopathic and borderline traits. Participants were 622 university students (79.90% females and 20.10% males) who received measures of psychopathic traits, borderline traits, and self- and other-directed aggression. Hierarchical clustering was used to determine the optimal number of clusters, followed by K-means to assign each participant to one of the identified clusters. We identified four groups: A high psychopathic and borderline traits cluster (H), a low psychopathic and borderline traits cluster (L), a high psychopathic and low borderline traits cluster (P), and a high borderline and low psychopathic traits cluster (B). The P-cluster was characterized by higher levels of other-directed, and the B-cluster by higher levels of self-directed aggression. The H-cluster was characterized by the highest levels of both self- and other-directed aggression. The results of this study suggest that there is a significant minority of university students characterized by the presence of both psychopathic and borderline traits with higher levels of self- and other-directed aggression.

