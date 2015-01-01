SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hong RY, Tan YL. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 169: e110041.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2020.110041

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Given the strong comorbidity between personality and clinical disorders, an integrative model of psychopathology that delineate common and distinct etiologic mechanism is warranted. The relations between personality pathology and cognitive risk variables associated with depression, anxiety, and obsessions/compulsions were examined among college students (N = 275). Self- and informant-reports on the participants' tendencies on maladaptive personality traits were obtained. A core transdiagnostic factor underlie several cognitive risk variables (e.g., negative cognitive style, dysfunctional attitudes, intolerance of uncertainty, obsessive beliefs). This core factor and the constituent cognitive risks were linked to the pathological personality domains and facets of negative affectivity and detachment (as operationalized in the Alternative Model of Personality Disorder).

FINDINGS were largely consistent across measurement sources. The delineation of specific patterns between trait dimensions and cognitive processes is useful in partially explaining the observed comorbidity among presumably distinct psychopathological syndromes.


Language: en

Keywords

Alternative Model of Personality Disorder; Cognitive vulnerabilities; Personality pathology; Transdiagnostic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print