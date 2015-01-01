Abstract

The results pertaining to both factors and facets are presented in Table 2. Regarding the neurtocism factor, the analysis revealed that CITU police officers have higher lower scores thn the Swedish norm group.



The word higher should be changed to lower.



The authors regret "The results pertaining to both factors and facets are presented in Table 2. Regarding the neuroticism factor, the analysis revealed that CTIU police officers have lower scores than the Swedish norm group in general; the vulnerability facet, in particular of the CTIU police officers showed lower values than for the Swedish norm group. By contrast, there were negligible differences between CTIU police officers and the norm group on impulsiveness.".



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en