Abstract

Depression has become a major public health issue worldwide. According to the model of personality and depression, personality traits can influence the onset and/or maintenance of depression. Although some studies have explored the narcissism-depression association, their results have been inconsistent due to the multidimensional nature of narcissism, and much less is known about the mediating mechanisms underlying this relationship. A total of 831 young adults (368 males, 455 females, and 8 undisclosed) participated in this research. They filled out a set of standardized instruments, which measured variables including demographics, narcissism, depression, life satisfaction, and perceived social support.



RESULTS showed that narcissistic admiration was negatively related to depression, while narcissistic rivalry was positively correlated with depression. Perceived social support and life satisfaction were two potential mediators in the relationship between narcissism and depression. Our results demonstrated that narcissistic admiration is probably positive, while narcissistic rivalry might be negative with mental health. In future research, we need to gain a more nuanced understanding of narcissism.

