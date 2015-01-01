|
Fang Y, Niu Y, Dong Y. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 173: e110604.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Depression has become a major public health issue worldwide. According to the model of personality and depression, personality traits can influence the onset and/or maintenance of depression. Although some studies have explored the narcissism-depression association, their results have been inconsistent due to the multidimensional nature of narcissism, and much less is known about the mediating mechanisms underlying this relationship. A total of 831 young adults (368 males, 455 females, and 8 undisclosed) participated in this research. They filled out a set of standardized instruments, which measured variables including demographics, narcissism, depression, life satisfaction, and perceived social support.
Depression; Life satisfaction; Mediating model; Narcissistic admiration; Narcissistic rivalry; Perceived social support