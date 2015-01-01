|
Körner R, Schütz A. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 173: e110639.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Despite the increasing popularity of miniature wargames (MWGs), research on this pastime is still scarce. We aimed to understand how personality is related to motivations for playing MWGs. A world sample of 8590 MWG players was tested with the Ten-Item Personality Inventory to assess the Big Five and the Trojan Player Typology to measure gaming motivations. The latter scale was used for the first time in non-video-game players and showed good psychometric properties.
Language: en
Big Five; Competition; Escape; Miniature wargames; Motivations; Personality; Play motivation; Socializing