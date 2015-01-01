SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shi J, Chen Z, Wang X, Teng F, Yang Y, Chen H. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 175: 110710.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.paid.2021.110710

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic threatens physical and psychological health. We examined whether social dominance orientation (SDO), a preference for inequality among social groups, contributes to mental health during the pandemic. In particular, we predicted that people high in SDO would experience higher levels of depression than others low in SDO. Our results (N = 2008) showed that SDO was positively associated with depression. In addition, participants' perceived lifestyle changes moderated the association between SDO and depression. We also discuss the theoretical and practical implications of the current work.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Depression; Lifestyle change; Mental health; Social dominance orientation

