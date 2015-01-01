Abstract

Although rumination is a risk factor for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the processes that influence the association between rumination and PTSD symptoms are unclear. Processes that facilitate reorienting or redirecting attention may play an important role in the relationship between rumination and PTSD. While attentional control is one such cognitive process, it consists of both shifting and focusing components, and it remains unclear which component most strongly influences the association between rumination and PTSD. This study examined attentional control as a moderator of the relationship between rumination and PTSD symptoms and cognitions among combat-exposed veterans (N = 114).



RESULTS revealed that attentional shifting but not focusing moderated the effect of rumination on PTSD symptoms, such that those high in rumination and low in attentional shifting reported increased avoidance and posttraumatic cognitions. Etiological and clinical implications are discussed.

