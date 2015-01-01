Abstract

We examined associations between time perspective dimensions and substance use, after controlling for personality traits in adolescents. Time perspective was defined as feelings and orientations toward the past, present, and future, and substance use included tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, and illicit drugs. The Five-Factor Model of personality (extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, emotional stability, and openness) was used. Participants were 791 adolescents (Mage = 15.82, SD = 1.23; 56% female).



FINDINGS indicated that (a) negative feelings about time and (b) having an orientation toward the past over the present and future were positively associated with greater substance use. Sequential regression analyses indicated that both time feelings and time orientation were associated with substance use above and beyond personality traits. Multivariate analyses also indicated that time perspective dimensions were related to personality traits with generally small to moderate associations, showing that the constructs were independent.



RESULTS support the notions that time perspective dimensions are distinct from personality traits in adolescents and that time perspective dimensions may be modifiable mechanisms used to change human behaviors including substance use in adolescents. The findings have implications for adolescent substance use interventions that target time perspective dimensions.

Language: en