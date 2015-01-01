|
O'Brien CA, Tourigny L, Manser Payne EH. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 181: e111013.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
In this study, we examine the respective effects of prosocial personality and grandiose narcissism on individual social responsibility, and attitudinal and behavioral responses to Covid-19 health and safety preventive measures. We further analyze the extent to which individuals feel targeted by bullies for wearing a mask in order to shed light on the psychological consequences of the current pandemic. We employed a cross-sectional technique using a snowball sampling method to recruit participants from the United States and Canada. We obtained a total of 968 completed surveys.
Bullying; Covid-19; Grandiose narcissism; Individual social responsibility; Pandemic; Prosocial personality; Public health