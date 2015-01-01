|
Lin S, Yu C, Chen J, Sheng J, Hu Y, Zhong L, Zhang Y. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2022; 186: e111330.
Although previous research indicated that parental psychological control (PPC) functions as an important risk factor for the development of aggressive behavior in adolescents; the underlying mechanisms in this association remain unclear. Using a one-year longitudinal design, the current study examined the roles of deviant peer affiliation (DPA) and self-esteem on the association between PPC and aggressive behavior. A sample of 438 adolescents (M = 12.67 years, SD = 0.55 at T1) completed the PPC, DPA, self-esteem, and aggressive behavior assessments three times (T1, T2, and T3; six-month intervals). Structural equation modeling indicated that DPA mediated the relationship between PPC and aggressive behavior, and self-esteem moderated the mediating effect of DPA. Specifically, for adolescents with low self-esteem, PPC positively predicted DPA, ultimately increase aggressive behavior. Conversely, the indirect effects were not significant for adolescents with high self-esteem. The results highlighted the significance of identifying the mediating and moderating mechanisms between PPC and aggressive behavior.
Aggressive behavior; Deviant peer affiliation; Parental psychological control; Self-esteem