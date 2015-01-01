Abstract

This research investigated the mediating effects of psychache (i.e., unbearable mental pain) and depression on the relationship between childhood trauma and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). University undergraduate (n = 428) and community (n = 533) samples completed previously validated measures of NSSI, childhood trauma, psychache, and depression. Using parallel mediation analyses, psychache independently mediated all significant links between any type of childhood trauma and NSSI, whereas depression only did so for emotional abuse within the community sample.



RESULTS indicate that the link between childhood trauma and NSSI may have the potential to be reduced by interventions targeting psychache.

