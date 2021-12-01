Abstract

OBJECTIVE: More media exposure and life stressors are associated with higher levels of externalizing behaviors in young children; however, their joint impact on externalizing behavior trajectory is unknown. This study assessed the relationship of stressful life events (SLE), media exposure, and additional demographic and family variables on the trajectory of externalizing behaviors in preschool-aged children.



METHODS: Participants were children ages 3-5 years from a large, 18-month duration, randomized control trial to reduce inappropriate media exposure. The sample was recruited from community pediatrics' practices. Intervention and control groups were collapsed, with study arm a covariate. Latent growth modeling (LGM) was conducted, with main outcome of externalizing behaviors at 6, 12, and 18 months after study initiation. Primary exposures of interest were total daily media hours, SLE, intimate partner violence, and harsh parenting.



RESULTS: Final analyses included 613 children. LGM without covariates revealed a significant decrease in mean externalizing score between baseline and 18 months. LGM with covariates revealed that individuals with more media exposure exhibited more externalizing behaviors and SLE significantly predicted a slower decline in externalizing behaviors. Externalizing behavior at 18 months was significantly predicted by SLE, child age, white non-Hispanic race, and harsh parenting.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to a greater number of stressful life events appears to slow the age-appropriate decline in externalizing behaviors for preschool-aged children, while harsh parenting and media exposure are associated with more externalizing behavior.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of screening and surveillance in primary care and the need for early intervention efforts targeted to these risks.

Language: en