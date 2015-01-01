|
Citation
|
Gunasekaran V, Subramanian MS, Singh V, Dey AB. Aging Med. (Milton) 2021; 4(4): 266-271.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34964007
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The integral part of the definition of frailty is the outcome associated with it. Older adults at risk of frailty are in the process of becoming frail. This study looked at the clinical characteristics and outcomes of older adults at risk of frailty.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; At risk of frailty; frailty syndrome; prospective