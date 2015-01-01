Abstract

BACKGROUND: The integral part of the definition of frailty is the outcome associated with it. Older adults at risk of frailty are in the process of becoming frail. This study looked at the clinical characteristics and outcomes of older adults at risk of frailty.



METHODOLOGY: The study population was selected from outpatient department of the geriatric medicine department in a tertiary care hospital. Older adults identified as at risk of frailty were assessed at baseline and then followed up after 1 year for the composite primary outcome of death, falls, hospitalization, and self-rated poor quality of life in the follow-up period.



RESULTS: The study included 324 older adults who had completed 1-year follow up. Mean (SD) age was 74.49 (4.58) years, and males were 241 (74.15%). Frail and pre-frail at baseline among the study population were 31.17% and 61.11%, respectively. The primary outcome occurred in 43 (13.27%) patients. Poor baseline IADL was significantly associated with primary outcome at the end of 1 year.



CONCLUSION: An unfavorable outcome in older adults at risk of frailty was significantly higher and independent of their baseline frailty status. Poor baseline IADL value may be considered as a predictor for primary outcome at 1 year of follow up.

