Abstract

Prisoners have a high risk of dying by suicide and the highest suicide rates are recorded among prisoners on remand. A death by suicide is the most common single cause of death in German correctional institutions. This narrative overview first describes the prison population and its general healthcare needs by paying particular attention to psychiatric and substance use disorders. The main section attends to the prevalence, causes, and risk factors of prison suicide. Suicide prevention measures are presented.As in all parts of the world, the proportion of young men among prisoners in Germany is very high (94% in 2020). Most prisoners are young or middle-aged. The average annual suicide rates among men (105.8/100,000) and women (54.7/100,000) in German prisons are similar to those of most countries in the European Union (full census 2000-2011). Suicide rates among male German prisoners declined continuously from 2000-2013, regardless of age. In contrast, they increased among female prisoners; the reasons for this are not known. Evidence suggests that psychiatric disorders have not been identified.Important suicide prevention measures include shared accommodation and avoidance of solitary confinement, for example by offering work. In addition, validated German-language screening instruments are available to detect suicide risk at an early stage. For effective prison suicide prevention, identifying high-risk individuals, offering appropriate suicide prevention interventions, and developing team-based interventions among prison staff are required.



Gefangene haben ein hohes Suizidrisiko und die höchsten Suizidraten sind bei Untersuchungsgefangenen zu verzeichnen. Suizid ist die häufigste singuläre Todesursache in deutschen Gefängnissen. In diesem narrativen Übersichtsbeitrag werden zunächst die Gefängnispopulation und ihre allgemeine Gesundheitsversorgung beschrieben, wobei insbesondere auf psychiatrische und Substanzkonsumstörungen eingegangen wird. Der Hauptteil widmet sich der Prävalenz, den Ursachen und Risikofaktoren von Gefängnissuizid. Maßnahmen zur Suizidprävention werden dargestellt.



Der Anteil von Männern unter Gefangenen in Deutschland ist mit 94 % (2020) wie in allen Teilen der Welt sehr hoch. Die meisten Gefangenen sind jungen oder mittleren Alters. Die durchschnittlichen jährlichen Suizidraten bei Männern und Frauen in deutschen Gefängnissen entsprechen mit 105,8/100.000 bzw. 54,7/100.000 denen der meisten Länder in der Europäischen Union (Vollerhebung 2000-2011). Die Suizidraten bei männlichen deutschen Gefangenen sind in den Jahren 2000-2013 unabhängig vom Alter kontinuierlich zurückgegangen. Bei weiblichen Gefangenen stiegen sie dagegen an, wobei die Ursachen hierfür nicht bekannt sind. Es gibt Hinweise darauf, dass psychiatrische Erkrankungen nicht erkannt worden waren.



Wichtige suizidpräventive Maßnahmen sind die Unterbringung in Gemeinschaft und die Vermeidung von Isolation, beispielsweise durch das Angebot von Arbeit. Zudem stehen validierte deutschsprachige Screeninginstrumente zur Verfügung, um ein Suizidrisiko frühzeitig zu erkennen. Für eine wirksame Gefängnissuizidprävention bedarf es der Identifikation von Hochrisikopersonen, des Angebots geeigneter suizidpräventiver Maßnahmen sowie der Entwicklung teambezogener Maßnahmen beim Gefängnispersonal.

