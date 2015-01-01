|
Citation
|
Opitz-Welke A, Konrad N. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Suizide im deutschen Strafvollzug: Häufigkeit, Risikofaktoren und Prävention
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34964913
|
Abstract
|
Prisoners have a high risk of dying by suicide and the highest suicide rates are recorded among prisoners on remand. A death by suicide is the most common single cause of death in German correctional institutions. This narrative overview first describes the prison population and its general healthcare needs by paying particular attention to psychiatric and substance use disorders. The main section attends to the prevalence, causes, and risk factors of prison suicide. Suicide prevention measures are presented.As in all parts of the world, the proportion of young men among prisoners in Germany is very high (94% in 2020). Most prisoners are young or middle-aged. The average annual suicide rates among men (105.8/100,000) and women (54.7/100,000) in German prisons are similar to those of most countries in the European Union (full census 2000-2011). Suicide rates among male German prisoners declined continuously from 2000-2013, regardless of age. In contrast, they increased among female prisoners; the reasons for this are not known. Evidence suggests that psychiatric disorders have not been identified.Important suicide prevention measures include shared accommodation and avoidance of solitary confinement, for example by offering work. In addition, validated German-language screening instruments are available to detect suicide risk at an early stage. For effective prison suicide prevention, identifying high-risk individuals, offering appropriate suicide prevention interventions, and developing team-based interventions among prison staff are required.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Suicide prevention; Prison; Prisoners on remand; Psychiatric disorder; Screening