Abstract

Primary care providers' (PCPs) implicit and explicit bias can adversely affect health outcomes of lesbian women including their mental health. Practice guidelines recommend universal screening for depression in primary care settings, yet the guidelines often are not followed. The intersection of PCPs' implicit and explicit bias toward lesbian women may lead to even lower screening and diagnosis of depression in the lesbian population than in the general population. The purpose of this secondary analysis was to examine the relationship between PCPs' implicit and explicit bias toward lesbian women and their recommendations for depression screening in this population. PCPs (n = 195) in Kentucky completed a survey that included bias measures and screening recommendations for a simulated lesbian patient. Bivariate inferential statistical tests were conducted to compare the implicit and explicit bias scores of PCPs who recommended depression screening and those who did not. PCPs who recommended depression screening demonstrated more positive explicit attitudes toward lesbian women (p <.05) and their implicit bias scores were marginally lower than the providers who did not recommend depression screening (p =.068). Implications for practice: Depression screening rates may be even lower for lesbian women due to implicit and explicit bias toward this population. Training to increase providers' awareness of bias and its harm is the first step to improve primary care for lesbian women. Policies must protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Language: en