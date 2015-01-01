|
Citation
LeMay CC, Stinson JD. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34963350
Abstract
Persons with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) who have engaged in problematic or illegal sexual behavior present with complex assessment and intervention needs yet remain understudied within the empirical literature. In the current exploratory analysis, important differences in adaptive and clinical functioning, adverse childhood experiences, and criminal offense history are examined in 25 persons with previous brain injury, 118 persons with intellectual disability but no known TBI, and 103 persons with no history of brain injury or intellectual disability, all of whom have engaged in problematic sexual behavior and who were residing in secure forensic inpatient care. Group differences were examined using comparisons of means and chi-squares.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; intellectual disability; sexual offending; cognitive impairment; problematic sexual behavior; sexual behavior problems