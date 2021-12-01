Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigated the lifetime suicide attempt and ideation rates among patients with panic disorder (PD).



METHODS: Online databases regarding lifetime suicide attempt and ideation rates in patients with PD were searched up to May 2021.



RESULTS: The suicide attempt and ideation rates were 0.17 (95% CI: 0.16, 0.18) and 0.23 (95% CI: 0.22, 0.25). The suicide attempt rates among female and male patients were 0.17 (95% CI: 0.14, 0.20) and 0.15 (95% CI: 0.12, 0.19). When PD was comorbid with anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and personality disorders, the suicide attempt rates increased to 0.23 (95% CI: 0.20, 0.26), 0.23 (95% CI: 0.18, 0.27), 0.25 (95% CI: 0.20, 0.31), and 0.25 (95% CI: 0.23, 0.28), respectively. LIMITATIONS: The suicide attempt and ideation by age, suicide ideation by sex, and suicide ideation by comorbidity with other mental disorders were passed in our meta-analysis as sample size was small. Stratification analysis on ethnicity, marital status, education levels, resident location, and severity of PD should be considered in the future.



CONCLUSION: The lifetime suicide ideation and attempt rates in patients with PD were higher than general populations but lower than patients with bipolar or depression. The lifetime suicide attempt rate in female patients was slightly higher than male patients. When PD was comorbid with one other mental illness, the lifetime suicide attempt rate increased by about 50%.

