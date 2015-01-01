|
Rodríguez-Mercedes SL, Patel KF, Rencken CA, Grant GG, Surette K, Kinney EM, Brady KJS, Slavin MD, Schneider JC, Stoddard FJ, Kazis LE, Ryan CM. J. Burn Care Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
34965302
INTRODUCTION: The transition from early childhood to teen years (5-12) is a critical time of development, which can be made particularly challenging by a burn injury. Assessing post-burn recovery during these years is important for improving pediatric survivors' development and health outcomes. Few validated burn-specific measures exist for this age group. The purpose of this study was to generate item pools that will be used to create a future computerized adaptive test (CAT) assessing post-burn recovery in school-aged children.
burn injury; computerized adaptive test; LIBRE; observer-reported outcomes measure; Pediatric burn outcomes