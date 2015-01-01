Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite government legislations for protection of women, domestic violence (DV) continues to remain as a public health problem in India.



OBJECTIVEs 1. To find out the prevalence of various types of self-reported DV among married women of 18-45 years of age and to identify its social determinants and their help-seeking behavior. 2. To understand the solutions from key informants' point of view.



METHODS: It was a sequential explanatory mixed methods study design, which consisted of quantitative (Survey) followed by qualitative (Interviews) phase. A representative sample of 360 married women was chosen by two-stage cluster sampling from villages in South India. The female investigator conducted the survey by house to house visit. Post-survey, six key informant interviews were conducted to explore the solutions and suggestions from experts' point of view. Bivariate and multivariate regression analysis was carried out to identify the significant predictors of DV. Manual content analysis of qualitative data was done.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of spousal DV was 49.5% [95% CI: 44.3-54.6] in the last one year. In multivariate analysis, two factors namely 'current alcoholism in husband' and 'controlling behavior of husband' were found to be the significant predictors of DV. In order to prevent alcoholism in husband, the key informants suggested deaddiction services and measures to limit access to alcohol. Furthermore, to prevent controlling behavior of husband, the key informants suggested women's empowerment, employment, helplines, responsible parenting, social change in dowry practice and gender equality.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of spousal DV was found to be high. Current alcohol consumption and controlling behavior of the husband were the important determinants of domestic violence. Key informants suggested interprofessional approach consisting of deaddiction services, women empowerment and strengthening of family life to address the problem of DV.

