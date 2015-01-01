Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a growing emphasis on reducing alcohol fueled violence. We do not know whether legislation to close nighttime entertainment districts (NEDs) earlier leads to decreased intoxication and fear of violence within the NED.



METHODS: We collected data before restrictive alcohol legislation (n = 2,670 participants) and again after legislation was introduced (n = 1,926 participants). Patrons were systematically assessed with surveys and breathalyzers as they exited Brisbane NEDs.



RESULTS: Consistent with a 2-hour reduction in closing times, people left the NED substantially earlier. The exit intoxication levels of people did not change between pre- and post-legislation. After the legislation was introduced perceived risk of violence increased.



CONCLUSIONS: Perceived alcohol scarcity leads to increased preloading. With only restrictive legislation on alcohol sales, people do not drink to lower levels of inebriation.

