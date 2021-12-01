Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the potential related factors of falls and provide a reference plan for preventing falls for the middle-aged and elderly people.



METHODS: From November 2017 to July 2018, a total of 1 642 middle-aged and elderly people from 10 communities in Chaoyang District and Fengtai District of Beijing were interviewed by questionnaires. The contents of the questionnaire included the subjects basic information, life style, basic diseases and eating habits. The relationship between various factors and falls was preliminarily analyzed by t-test and Chi-square test. The possible influencing factors of falls in the surveyed population were further analyzed by Logistic regression.



RESULTS: A total of 1 540 subjectswere included, including, 415 men and 1 125 women. Their average age was(63.02±7.15) years. The incidence of falls in recent one year was 12.14%(187 / 1 540). According to Chi-square test, there was a statistically significant difference in bone mineral density, age, fracture history and other factors between the two groups (P<0.05 ). According to Logistic regression analysis, age (OR= 1.048, 95%CI=1.015-1.082), hips size (OR=1.034, 95%CI=1.001-1.067), heavy drinking (OR=29.422, 95%CI=5.226-189.378) may be a risk factor for falls. And edible eggs(OR=0.423, 95%CI=0.184-0.972), beef (OR=0.064, 95%CI=0.006-0.634) and better muscle strength(OR=0.936, 95%CI=0.906-0.992) may be a protective factor for falls. In addition, suffering from diabetes(OR=1.461, 95%CI=1.006-2.213) may also increase the risk of falls in this population.



CONCLUSION: For middle aged and elderly people, avoiding heavy drinking, eating more eggs, vegetables, and active strength exercise can effectively prevent falls. And people with family history of fracture and diabetes should pay more attention to the prevention of falls.

Language: zh