SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lux G, Gill S. Fam. Court Rev. 2021; 59(4): 810-827.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/fcre.12540

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Amendments to the Canadian Divorce Act have required that family violence, specifically coercive controlling behaviour, be considered when making best interest determinations for children. This paper (1) outlines how this concealed, patterned, and harmful behaviour presents in family law disputes and (2) sets out considerations for parenting arrangements. It identifies the perils of subjective impressions as well as where the legal system and its interventions may be vulnerable to misuse. Children in families where coercive control is occurring are at risk of harm. The lack of intentional analysis of coercive control does not serve the best interests of the child.


Language: en

Keywords

Best Interest Child; Canada Divorce Act; Coercive Control; Divorce and Separation; Family Law; Family Law Professionals; Family Violence; Intimate Partner Abuse; Post-Separation Abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print