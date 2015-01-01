Abstract

Suicide ideation is an important precursor to later attempted and completed suicide (Brent, et al., 1993; GiliPlanas, et al., 2001; Lewinsohn, et.al, 1996; Reinherz, et. al, 1995). National surveys estimate that 11.4% of college students seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, 7.9% made a suicide plan, and 1.7% attempted suicide (Barrios, et al., 2000). Suicide ideation has been associated with poor psychosocial functioning (Reinherz, et al, 2006), future depressive disorders (Fergusson, et al., 2005; Steinhausen & Metzke, 2004). The present study aimed at the relation between the Rorschach Comprehensive System‟s Suicide Constellation (S-CON; Exner, 1993; Exner & Wiley, 1977) and in a personality inventory (Personality Assessment Inventory: e.g., Suicidal ideation (SUI)and to cross-correlate these indices. The sample consisted of 350 young adult females matched by gender, age and educational level randomly drawn from Kurukshetra University. The age of participants ranged between 21-24 years with the mean age of 22 years. The obtained data were analyzed by Descriptive Statistics, spearman Correlations.



RESULTS indicate reliable convergence between the SUI (PAI) and Rorschach S-CON indices.

Language: en