Abstract

Suicide is contrary to nature and is strictly forbidden in Islam. The main question of the research is the possibility of determining the ta'zir punishment for a person who commits unsuccessful suicide according to the rule of "ta'zir for all forbidden acts". In the law, only the punishment of the deputy for suicide through media and telecommunication tools has been dealt with, and the punishment of imprisonment from 91 days to 1 year or a fine from five million rials to twenty million rials or both punishments is considered for the offender. Considering that it is not criminalized in the Islamic Penal Code and according to Article 1 of the Penal Code and the twenty-twenty-second and thirty-fourth principles of the Constitution, it is possible to determine the punishment for suicide based on the rule of "ta'zir for all forbidden acts". The jurisprudence of the five religions can be determined as an appropriate punishment according to the person and the act performed. The present research has been done in a descriptive-analytical method and has found that individuals are punished with ta'zir punishments or appropriate security and training measures such as; Advice by the judge of the court, warning and warning or obtaining a written commitment sentenced not to repeat the crime, imprisonment, corporal punishment, etc.

Language: en