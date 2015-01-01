Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and one of the most important public health problems among young people. The aim of this study was to investigate the model of the moderating role of hopelessness and rumination in integrated motivational-volitional (IMV) model suicide theory. The sample of this study consisted of 600 students of Mohaghegh Ardabili University who were selected by cluster sampling. The correlation was used to test the simple interface between the studied variables. The results showed that failure (β-0.25) and entrapment (β = 0.15) had a significant direct effect on the idea of ​​suicide, And the indirect effect of failure on the idea of ​​suicide through the mediating role of trapping was significant (β = 0.12). Mental rumination also significantly moderated the relationship between failure and entrapment, accounting for 0.29% of the variance of entrapment. Regarding the moderating role of negative and positive Hopelessness, the results showed that Hopelessness moderated the relationship between entrapping and the idea of ​​suicide, and 2.73% and 1.17% of the variance of the idea of ​​suicide were related to negative and positive Hopelessness. These findings are a preliminary step towards elucidating the behavioral mechanisms of suicide and its consequences in Iranian society.



