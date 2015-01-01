Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of narrative therapy with emphasis on innovative moments on resilience in adolescent girls with non-suicidal self-harm. This research is a quasi-experimental type and a post-test pre-test design with an experimental and control group. The statistical population included all female students with non-suicidal self-harm in the secondary schools of Bonab city in the academic year of 2019-20. For this purpose, after administering Gratz's (2001) intentional self-harm questionnaire (DSHI), and Connor-Davidson's (2003) resilience scale (CD-RISC) 30 students with a history of self-harming behaviors and low resilience were selected with a Purposeful sampling method and randomly assigned into two groups. (Experiment and Control). The experimental group was exposed to 10 sessions of narrative therapy based on the White and Epston (1990) program, and the control group did not receive any intervention. After the intervention and one month later, a post-test was performed for both groups. Due to the nature of the research, the data were analyzed using a one-way analysis of covariance (ANCOVA).



FINDINGS showed that narrative therapy with emphasis on innovative moments had a significant and positive effect on increasing resilience (p <0.01). According to the findings of the present study, it can be said that narrative therapy with emphasis on innovative moments, is a suitable intervention method to increase resilience in girls with self-harm without suicidal ideation.

