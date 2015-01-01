Abstract

The aim of this study was to study the effectiveness of teaching choice theory on the basic needs satisfaction and level of violence among high school girls in Hamadan.The research method was-experiment in the form of a pre-test, post-test design. The study participants in this study are all female students of the second grade of high school in Hamadan, who was studying in the academic year 1396-97. The model includes 30 female students of the first and second grades of high school who were nominated by a random multi-cluster sampling method. Finally, by simple random sampling method, they were allocated into experiment and control groups. For data gathering, the Bass and Perry Aggression Questionnaire (1992) and 70-item Glasser Basic Needs Questionnaire were used. To analyze the data, multivariate analysis of covariance test with SPSS_25 software was used. The results show that the teaching choice theory is effective in reducing physical aggression, verbal aggression, anger and hate, and absence of satisfaction of the need for existence, power, love, fun, freedom of students (p <0.05).In this study, the highest effectiveness is the satisfaction of the absence of need for freedom and the least effectiveness is the satisfaction of the absence of need for love and belonging. Thus, it can be concluded that teaching choice theory to female students can be a useful and effective method to reduce the scopes of aggression and the lack of satisfaction with their needs. This data can be used in the direction of treatment arrangement and scientific interventions to decrease aggression in female high school students.

Language: fa