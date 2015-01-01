Abstract

Currently, one of the main priorities in psychology is to conceptualize the ways in which culture affects psychopathology. The aim of this study was to investigate a suicide in Iranian society and is a systematic review. The results of this study were based on articles published between 2003 and 2016, during a search in databases such as SID, Noormags, Springer, Google Scholar, Science Direct, and using the keywords suicide in Iran, the method and causes of suicide among Iranian subcultures. Finally, 25 articles were analyzed. The findings showed that, contrary to global statistics, suicide attempts are higher among Iranian men. Also, the prevalence, methods, and causes of suicide in Iranian subcultures are different. In general, it can be said that limited studies have been done on culture and psychopathology in our country. Given that understanding the cultural context is essential for effective evaluation, diagnosis, and clinical management of the disorders, it is hoped that this article can highlight the role of culture in psychopathology and provide a basis for comprehensive studies.

Language: fa