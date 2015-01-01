Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of online transdiagnostic group therapy on depression and anxiety and love trauma syndromes on university students with adjustment disorder due to romantic breakup. Due to the incidence of corona disease, the statistical population included all students with romantic breakup across the country in 2020 in the age group of 18 to 38 years which was done online through advertisements in the channels of reputable universities and after filling in the initial self-made form by the researcher to meet the conditions entry and exit to the study were selected by purposive sampling. After the diagnostic interview and conducting relevant questionnaires of a group were selected and divided into two groups: 15 people in the experimental group (transdiagnostic group), and 15 people in the control group. This treatment was performed in 90-minute 10 group sessions for the experimental group. Subjects completed the love trauma (Rosse, 1999); Beck Depression (Beck, Steer, & Brown, 1996), and Beck Anxiety (Beck, Epstein, Brown, & Steer, 1988) inventories in three stages: pretest, post-test, and 1-month follow-up. Data analysis using variate analysis with repeated measures showed a significant level (P<0/05) between the post-test scores of the experimental and control groups in the relevant variables, but no significant difference was observed between the two interventions. The results of the study indicate the effectiveness of online transdiagnostic therapy in reducing the symptoms of Romantic Breakup.

Language: fa