Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate the role of alexithymia, rumination, and self-criticism in predicting self-harming behaviors in industrial drug users. This research was descriptive and correlational. The statistical population of this study was all industrial drug users referring to Transient Harm Reduction Centers (DIC) in District 12 of Tehran in the second half of 1399, from which 90 people were selected by convenience sampling. Research instruments included a self-harm questionnaire (Sansone et al., 1998), an Alexithymic scale (Bagby et al., 1994), a rumination questionnaire (Ghorbani et al., 2008), and a self-critical questionnaire (Gilbert et al., 2004). Pearson correlation and simultaneous linear regression were used to analyze the data. The results showed that alexithymia, rumination, and self-criticism had a positive and significant relationship with self-harm behaviors (P <0.05). Regression results also showed that alexithymia, rumination, and self-criticism were able to predict 0.45 self-harm behaviors in industrial drug users (P <0.05). Given that self-harming behavior in drug users is affected by alexithymia, rumination, and self-criticism, holding training workshops based on these concepts in this group of people seems necessary.

Keywords: Alexithymia, Self-Criticism, Self-harming Behaviors, Industrial Drug Users, Ruminant

