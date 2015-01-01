Abstract

The aim of the present study was to evaluate the mediating role of self-compassion in the relationship between identity styles and adolescent self-harming behaviors. The present study is considered as fundamental research in terms of aim and correlational in terms of research method. A total number of 247 adolescents aged 14-16 years old were selected among high school students in Karaj who were studying in public schools in the academic year of 2020-2021. They were evaluated using Identity Style Inventory (ISI) (Berzonsky, 1989), self-compassion scale (SCS) (Neff, 2003), and Inventory of Statements About Self-injury (ISAS) (Klonsky & Glenn, 2009) online and through virtual networks. Data were analyzed using Pearson correlation coefficient and simultaneous and hierarchical regression by Baron and Kenny (1986) and SPSS-25 software.



RESULTS revealed a negative relationship between normative identity, informational identity, with self-harming behaviors and a significant positive relationship between normative identity, informational identity, and self-compassion (P<0.01). the significant negative relationship between diffuse-avoidant identity, and self-harming behaviors and positive relationship with self-compassion (P <0.01), and significant negative relationship between self-harming behaviors and self-compassion (P <0.01), and it was also found that self-compassion mediates the relationship between identity styles (diffuse-avoidant, normative, and informational identity) and self-harming behaviors. According to the results of this study, it can be concluded that identity and compassion styles as one of the factors enhancing mental health reduce self-harming behaviors in adolescents. Thus, targeting important variables such as identity styles and self-compassion can be helpful in preventing and reducing adolescents' self-harming behaviors

Language: fa